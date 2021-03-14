Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comm flight keeps Wing connected

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Cortney Tremer, 403rd Communications flight commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., takes a moment from her work during the 403rd Wing's Unit Training Assembly March 14, 2021. Tremer leads a team of around 30 reservists and civilians who deal in all manner of cyber operations for the entire wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:16
    VIRIN: 210314-F-KV687-1010
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comm flight keeps Wing connected [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    Comm
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing

