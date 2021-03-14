Capt. Cortney Tremer, 403rd Communications flight commander at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., takes a moment from her work during the 403rd Wing's Unit Training Assembly March 14, 2021. Tremer leads a team of around 30 reservists and civilians who deal in all manner of cyber operations for the entire wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
This work, Comm flight keeps Wing connected [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd Communications Flight keeps wing connected
