Senior Airman Austin Freeman, a cyber transport specialist for the 403rd Communications Flight at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., works on training during the Unit Training Assembly March 14, 2021. Freeman deals largely with network-related technology in the flight's effort to preserve connectivity and keep the mission of the 403rd Wing going. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 10:16
|Photo ID:
|6616124
|VIRIN:
|210314-F-KV687-1001
|Resolution:
|7248x5177
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Communications Flight keeps 403rd Wing Connected [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd Communications Flight keeps wing connected
LEAVE A COMMENT