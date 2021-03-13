Master Sgt. Tyler Thibault Assistant Flight Chief, 403rd Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight performs maintenance the Universal Hydraulic Test Stand on the maintenance line, adjacent to the Roberts Consolidated Maintenance Facility, 13 March 2021 at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi. The AGE shop is responsible for the maintenance and repair of all ground equipment assigned to the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech Sgt. Michael Farrar)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 10:04
|Photo ID:
|6616100
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-UC622-0007
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerospace Ground Equipment pros maintain [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
