Aerospace Ground Equipment pros maintain

Master Sgt. Tyler Thibault Assistant Flight Chief, 403rd Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight performs maintenance the Universal Hydraulic Test Stand on the maintenance line, adjacent to the Roberts Consolidated Maintenance Facility, 13 March 2021 at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi. The AGE shop is responsible for the maintenance and repair of all ground equipment assigned to the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech Sgt. Michael Farrar)

