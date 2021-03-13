Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Farrar 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Connor Mason, Aerospace Ground Equipment craftsman assigned to the 403rd Maintenance Squadron, AGE Flight, performs maintenance on a A/M32A-95 Turbine Compressor in the Roberts Consolidated Maintenance Facility, 13 March 2021 at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss. The AGE shop is responsible for the maintenance and repair of all ground equipment assigned to the 403rd Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech Sgt. Michael Farrar)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Aerospace Ground Equipment pros maintain [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Farrar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    403rd AGE Flight&rsquo;s far-reach affects mission readiness

    MIssissippi
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    Keesler Air Force Base
    403rd Wing
    403rd AMXS
    403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

