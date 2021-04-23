USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) U.S. Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 22. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

