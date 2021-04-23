Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 19 of 22]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sang Kim 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps aviation ordnanceman salutes the pilot of an AV/8B Harrier, attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, as it prepares to take off the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 22. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
