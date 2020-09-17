State and Air Guardsmen benefit from specialized fire training

Washington Air National Guardsmen assist Washington State Department of Natural Resources fight wildfires near Inchelium, Washington Sept 16, 2020. The 15 person Air National Guard crew spent more than 10 days fighting fires in Eastern Washington. The crew assisted with the Whitney Fire near Davenport Washington, as well as the Kewa field fire and Inchelium Complex fire on the Colville Reservation. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tim Chacon)
