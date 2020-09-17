Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State and Air Guardsmen benefit from specialized fire training [Image 1 of 2]

    State and Air Guardsmen benefit from specialized fire training

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Timothy Chacon 

    194th Wing

    Washington Air National Guardsmen assist Washington State Department of Natural Resources fight wildfires near Inchelium, Washington Sept 16, 2020. The 15 person Air National Guard crew spent more than 10 days fighting fires in Eastern Washington. The crew assisted with the Whitney Fire near Davenport Washington, as well as the Kewa field fire and Inchelium Complex fire on the Colville Reservation. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tim Chacon)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 16:16
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-PD696-213
    This work, State and Air Guardsmen benefit from specialized fire training [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Timothy Chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire fighting
    194th Wing
    WA Air National Guard
    wild land fire fighting

