State and Air Guardsmen benefit from specialized fire training

Washington Air National Guardsmen play cards with Washington State Department of Natural Resources firefighters near Inchelium, Washington Sept 16, 2020 during downtime from fighting fires. The 15 person Air National Guard crew spent more than 10 days fighting fires in Eastern Washington. The crew assisted with the Whitney Fire near Davenport Washington, as well as the Kewa field fire and Inchelium Complex fire on the Colville Reservation. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tim Chacon)

