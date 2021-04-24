Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from disabled boat 63 miles east of Vero Beach [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from disabled boat 63 miles east of Vero Beach

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crewmembers embark a boater after his sailing vessel, Orion, became disabled approximately 63 miles east of Vero Beach, Florida, April 24, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew rescued the boater and safely brought him ashore. Coast Guard Photo by SN Josephine Jones.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 15:48
    Photo ID: 6615135
    VIRIN: 210424-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 from disabled boat 63 miles east of Vero Beach [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from disabled boat 63 miles east of Vero Beach
    Coast Guard rescues 1 from disabled boat 63 miles east of Vero Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Fort Pierce
    Orion
    Coast Guard
    Vero Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT