The disable sailing vessel, Orion, floats approximately 63 miles east of Vero Beach, Florida, April 24, 2021. A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew rescued the boater and safely brought him ashore. Coast Guard Photo by SN Josephine Jones.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6615134
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 from disabled boat 63 miles east of Vero Beach [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT