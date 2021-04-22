USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class William Lulias, from Jacksonville, Fla., left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Juante Dozier, from Houston, brace themselves as an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, approaches the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 22, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

