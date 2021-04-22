PACIFIC OCEAN (April 22, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, flies past the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) April 22, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 06:49 Photo ID: 6614979 VIRIN: 210422-N-XX200-4035 Resolution: 2333x3495 Size: 985.52 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.