    U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day [Image 13 of 17]

    U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Micha Pierce 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Two Royal Australian Navy service members pass out Australian flags during an Anzac Day parade in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. Anzac Day originally commemorated the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps forces from World War I, but now also recognizes the men and women who have served in the Australian and New Zealand armed services in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 05:39
    Photo ID: 6614947
    VIRIN: 210425-M-MH051-1321
    Resolution: 6226x4151
    Size: 14.55 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marines
    Australian Defence Force
    Anzac Day
    ADF
    Marine Rotational Force – Darwin

