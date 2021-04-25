Wreaths are placed at the base of the Darwin Cenotaph War Memorial during an Anzac Day dawn ceremony in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. Anzac Day originally commemorated the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps forces from World War I, but now also recognizes the men and women who have served in the Australian and New Zealand armed services in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 05:39 Photo ID: 6614946 VIRIN: 210425-M-MH051-1266 Resolution: 6528x4352 Size: 19.04 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines celebrate Anzac Day [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.