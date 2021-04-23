210423-N-UN585-1086

PLYMOUTH, England (April 23, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) moor the ship to a buoy in Plymouth, England during Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), April 23, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

