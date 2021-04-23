Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210423-N-UN585-1132 [Image 11 of 13]

    210423-N-UN585-1132

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    PLYMOUTH, England (April 23, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) moor the ship to a buoy in Plymouth, England during Flag Officer Sea Training (FOST), April 23, 2021. FOST is a three-week exercise led by the Royal Navy that tests the ship’s warfighting ability. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210423-N-UN585-1132 [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

