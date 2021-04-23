210423-N-PC065-1002 NORFOLK, Va. (April 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to Fleet Surgical Teams 2, 4 and 8 prepare COVID-19 vaccines aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), April 23, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
Sailors do their part to sink COVID-19
