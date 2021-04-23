Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors do their part to sink COVID-19 [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors do their part to sink COVID-19

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210423-N-PC065-1019 NORFOLK, Va. (April 23, 2021) Hospitalman JLyn Bautista, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Retail Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Wingle, April 23, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    This work, Sailors do their part to sink COVID-19 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors do their part to sink COVID-19

    Vaccine
    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24
    COVID-19

