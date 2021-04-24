Camp Lemonnier Seabees rebuild Cantina in memory of fallen

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 14, Det 1 Sailors build a new structure to replace the old Cantina bar at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on April 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

