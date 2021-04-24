Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Seabees rebuild Cantina in memory of fallen

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 24, 2021) Sailors with U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion, Det 1 pose for a photo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on April 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.(U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6614460
    VIRIN: 210424-N-YZ252-1122
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Seabees rebuild Cantina in memory of fallen [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEABEE
    CAMP LEMONNIER
    EAST AFRICA
    NMCB 14
    VICECHINFO
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATALLION 14

