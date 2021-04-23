210423-N-CJ510-0061 AEGEAN SEA (April 23, 2021) Information Specialist 1st Class Rondetrius Morris sweeps the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a fresh water wash down, April 23, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6614294 VIRIN: 210423-N-CJ510-0061 Resolution: 5759x4114 Size: 1.65 MB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.