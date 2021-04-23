210423-N-CJ510-0037 AEGEAN SEA (April 23, 2021) Yeoman 1st Class Kyle Faulk mans a firehose during a fresh water wash down aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 22, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2021 Date Posted: 04.24.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6614293 VIRIN: 210423-N-CJ510-0037 Resolution: 5622x4344 Size: 1.08 MB Location: AEGEAN SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.