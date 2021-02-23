Staff Sgt. Ulita Knight, U.S. Army Human Resources Command test analyst NCO in Systems Integration Branch conducts weapon qualifications on the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000 as one of the Best Warrior Competition events, Ft. Knox, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 22:18
|Photo ID:
|6614201
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-LK248-379
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff [Image 3 of 3], by SFC LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff
LEAVE A COMMENT