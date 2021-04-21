Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff [Image 1 of 3]

    HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaTonya Kelly 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville awarded Staff Sgt. Ulita Knight, U.S. Army Human Resources Command test analyst NCO in Systems Integration Branch and Best Warrior Competition winner with a coin of excellence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6614198
    VIRIN: 210421-A-LK248-979
    Resolution: 2796x3948
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff [Image 3 of 3], by SFC LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff
    HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff
    HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HRC Best Warrior Competition: first female winner recognized by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    McConville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT