joint network node restoration

Spc. Javon Courtney, a Nodal Network System Operator-Maintainer with the 73rd Signal Company, Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, ensures that his equipment is online during a training exercise on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 22, 2021. This exercise validates signal soldiers on the brigade’s Joint Node Network after 3 years of inoperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021