    Joint Network Node Restoration [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Network Node Restoration

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Javon Courtney, a Nodal Network System Operator-Maintainer with the 73rd Signal Company, Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, ensures that his equipment is online during a training exercise on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 22, 2021. This exercise validates signal soldiers on the brigade’s Joint Node Network after 3 years of inoperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    This work, Joint Network Node Restoration [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat readiness
    force readiness
    25th DSB
    25th division sustainment brigade
    joint network node restoration

