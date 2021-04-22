Spc. Nazir Johnson, an Information Technology Specialist with the 73rd Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, moves phone equipment during a training exercise on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 22, 2021. This exercise validates signal soldiers on the brigade’s Joint Node Network after 3 years of inoperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
This work, Joint Network Node Restoration, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.