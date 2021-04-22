Joint Network Node Restoration

Spc. Nazir Johnson, an Information Technology Specialist with the 73rd Signal Company, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, moves phone equipment during a training exercise on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 22, 2021. This exercise validates signal soldiers on the brigade’s Joint Node Network after 3 years of inoperation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)
|04.22.2021
|04.23.2021 21:58
|6614191
|210422-A-RN631-1001
|6720x4480
|5.2 MB
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|4
|1
