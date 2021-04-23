Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Sailors vaccinate patients at Oregon CVC [Image 2 of 4]

    US Sailors vaccinate patients at Oregon CVC

    CENTRAL POINT, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Justin Leva 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Sailor, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Brown, a Hospital Corpsman assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with a patient after administering a vaccine to her at the Community Vaccination Center, in the Jackson County Expo, Central Point, Oregon, April 23, 2021. Marines and Sailors assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force deployed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Leva)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 22:09
    Photo ID: 6614161
    VIRIN: 210423-A-SN541-101
    Resolution: 4747x3165
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: CENTRAL POINT, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Sailors vaccinate patients at Oregon CVC [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Vaccination
    ARNORTH
    Jackson County
    CVC
    COVID-19

