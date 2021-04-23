US Sailors vaccinate patients at Oregon CVC

U.S. Navy Sailor, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Brown, a Hospital Corpsman assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force, speaks with a patient after administering a vaccine to her at the Community Vaccination Center, in the Jackson County Expo, Central Point, Oregon, April 23, 2021. Marines and Sailors assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force deployed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Leva)

