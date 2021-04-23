US Sailors vaccinate patients at Oregon CVC

U.S. Navy Sailor, Petty Officer 3rd Class Bria Evans (right), a Hospital Corpsman assigned to 1st Light Armored Recon Battalion, Camp Pendleton, California, prepares to vaccinate a patient, while U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Bessarab (left), a Hospital Corpsman assigned to 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, California, records the patient’s medical information at Jackson County Expo, in Central Point, Oregon, April 23, 2021. Marines and Sailors assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force deployed from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, in support of the continued Department of Defense COVID response operations to help communities in need. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Leva)

