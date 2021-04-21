Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Pacific Fleet's Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet's Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210421-N-PH222-2863 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Sea Hunter, an unmanned ocean-going vessel, participates in an Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem training exercise. Commander, U.S. Third Fleet is currently executing U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21, a Fleet battle problem that will generate warfighting advantages by integrating manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Breeden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 20:46
    Photo ID: 6614139
    VIRIN: 210421-N-PH222-2863
    Resolution: 4620x2599
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet's Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Pacific Fleet's Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21
    U.S. Pacific Fleet's Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C3F
    PACFLT
    Commander U.S. 3rd Fleet
    UXSIBP21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT