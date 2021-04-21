210421-N-PH222-2429 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), front, participates in an Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem training exercise. Commander, U.S. Third Fleet is currently executing U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Integrated Battle Problem 21, a Fleet battle problem that will generate warfighting advantages by integrating manned and unmanned capabilities into the most challenging operational scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Breeden)

