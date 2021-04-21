USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) participates in UxS IBP 21

210421-N-NO842-3004 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Lt. Jason Chung plots surface targets from the Combat Information Center (CIC) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 21. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Daniel McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 20:32
|Photo ID:
|6614114
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-NO842-3004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
