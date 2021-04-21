USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) participates in UxS IBP 21

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2021

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210421-N-NO842-3002 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 21, 2021) Sailors stand watch on the bridge aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 21. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Daniel McDonough)

