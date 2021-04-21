60th CES Airmen maintain base electrical systems

Airman 1st Class Trey Thorton, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron electric systems journeyman, troubleshoots a 1,000-watt multi-tap metal halide ballast in a light pole April 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The electric systems shop oversees all lighting systems on the base’s airfield, fire suppression systems in its hangars and general electric maintenance for interior and exterior lighting systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

