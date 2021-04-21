Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th CES Airmen maintain base electrical systems

    60th CES Airmen maintain base electrical systems

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Kvinnesland, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron electric systems craftsman, spots Airmen on a lift truck April 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The electric systems shop oversees all lighting systems on the airfield, fire suppression systems in hangars and general electric maintenance for interior and exterior lighting systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    60th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Electric Systems

