    Belgian Chief of Defense Visits Sheppard [Image 17 of 19]

    Belgian Chief of Defense Visits Sheppard

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Belgian Chief of Defense, Admiral Michel Hofman, tours the flight line at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2021. All Belgian fighter pilots are trained at the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program at Sheppard Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Thomas Marron)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 20:05
    Photo ID: 6614094
    VIRIN: 210421-F-PF344-0017
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgian Chief of Defense Visits Sheppard [Image 19 of 19], by 2nd Lt. Ebony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO Belgium ENJJPT Sheppard

