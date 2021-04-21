Belgian Chief of Defense visits Sheppard

Belgian Chief of Defense, Admiral Michel Hofman, looks into a T-38 Talon at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2021. Admiral Hofman toured the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program where Belgian fighter pilots are trained. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Thomas Marron)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 20:05
|Photo ID:
|6614095
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-PF344-0018
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
