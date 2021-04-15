U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Young, right, 921st Contingency Response Squadron operations expediter, participates in a circuit training workout at the Nose Dock Gym at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 15, 2021. Travis AFB is one of the several bases trying a Lifestyle and Performance Medical Clinic approach to health care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:52 Photo ID: 6614057 VIRIN: 210415-F-FM924-1045 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 1.72 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis embraces approach to health care looking at Airmen’s lifestyles [Image 4 of 4], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.