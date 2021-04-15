U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Murray, left, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron master clinician, guides Tanya McCormick, right, fitness and sports center manager, during a circuit training workout at the Nose Dock Gym, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 15, 2021. Travis AFB is one of the several bases trying a Lifestyle and Performance Medical Clinic approach to health care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 18:52
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
Travis embraces approach to health care looking at Airmen’s lifestyles
