    Travis embraces approach to health care looking at Airmen’s lifestyles [Image 3 of 4]

    Travis embraces approach to health care looking at Airmen’s lifestyles

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Murray, left, 60th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron master clinician, guides Tanya McCormick, right, fitness and sports center manager, during a circuit training workout at the Nose Dock Gym, at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 15, 2021. Travis AFB is one of the several bases trying a Lifestyle and Performance Medical Clinic approach to health care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6614059
    VIRIN: 210415-F-FM924-1022
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Travis embraces approach to health care looking at Airmen’s lifestyles [Image 4 of 4], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    Fitness
    DGMC
    TAFB
    Nose Dock
    Lifestyle and Performance

