Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day [Image 10 of 10]

    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Nicolle Mathison 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 99th Civil Engineering Squadron environmental assessments chief Russell Collins, throws a tire in the air to loosen the dirt off of it during an Area III Conservation clean up at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 17, 2021. This location is a unique habitat environment of gypsum soils that have two sensitive plant species; the Las Vegas bear poppy considered critically endangered by the state of Nevada, and the Las Vegas buckwheat which is considered critically imperiled by the state of Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Nicolle E. Mathison)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:38
    Photo ID: 6613835
    VIRIN: 210417-F-QW420-1015
    Resolution: 4714x3038
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Nicolle Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day
    Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environmental
    Conservation
    Nellis AFB
    Stewardship
    Earth Day
    99th Air Base Wing
    99th ABW
    99th CES
    Area III
    99th Civil Engineering Squadron
    natural resource program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT