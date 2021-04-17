Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day

The 99th Civil Engineering Squadron environmental assessments chief Russell Collins, throws a tire in the air to loosen the dirt off of it during an Area III Conservation clean up at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 17, 2021. This location is a unique habitat environment of gypsum soils that have two sensitive plant species; the Las Vegas bear poppy considered critically endangered by the state of Nevada, and the Las Vegas buckwheat which is considered critically imperiled by the state of Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Nicolle E. Mathison)

