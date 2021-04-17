Nellis volunteers’ clean-up for Earth Day

Nellis Air Force Base volunteers dig up and roll away tires to the dumpster during an Area III Conservation Area clean up at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Apr. 17, 2021. Volunteers filled two 20 yard dumpsters with debris left in the Area III Conservation Area. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lieutenant Nicolle E. Mathison)

