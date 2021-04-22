Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Thunderbolt’ Brigade bids farewell to Anderson, welcomes Murphy [Image 1 of 7]

    ‘Thunderbolt’ Brigade bids farewell to Anderson, welcomes Murphy

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Capt. Ian Sandall 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., –Soldiers and Families of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade bid farewell to Commander Col. Brandon C. Anderson and welcomed Col. Thomas D. Murphy Jr. in a Brigade Change of Command Ceremony at Watkins Field on April 22. (US Army photo by Capt. Ian Sandall, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

