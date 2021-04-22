‘Thunderbolt’ Brigade bids farewell to Anderson, welcomes Murphy

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash., –Soldiers and Families of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade bid farewell to Commander Col. Brandon C. Anderson and welcomed Col. Thomas D. Murphy Jr. in a Brigade Change of Command Ceremony at Watkins Field on April 22. (US Army photo by Sgt. Casey Hustin, 17th Field Artillery Brigade)

