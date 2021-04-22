Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, the thirteenth Command Chief Master Sgt. of the Air National Guard, speaks to members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron during a visit to McGhee Tyson ANG Base, TN, Apr. 22, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 15:03
|Photo ID:
|6613394
|VIRIN:
|210422-Z-KE851-013
|Resolution:
|2681x3945
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG Command Chief Master Sgt. visits Tennessee Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Kendra Owenby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
