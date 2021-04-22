Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Command Chief Master Sgt. visits Tennessee Airmen [Image 3 of 5]

    ANG Command Chief Master Sgt. visits Tennessee Airmen

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kendra Owenby 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, the thirteenth Command Chief Master Sgt. of the Air National Guard, speaks to members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron during a visit to McGhee Tyson ANG Base, TN, Apr. 22, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, ANG Command Chief Master Sgt. visits Tennessee Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Kendra Owenby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

