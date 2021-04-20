34th Red Bull Infantry Division leadership visits troops during Operation Safety Net

Maj. Gen. Mike Wickman, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Whitehead visited Guardsmen on duty Tuesday in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis. Just over 3,000 service members from the Minnesota National Guard are supporting security efforts for Operation Safety Net. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
