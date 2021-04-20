Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division leadership visits troops during Operation Safety Net [Image 1 of 5]

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division leadership visits troops during Operation Safety Net

    BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Mike Wickman, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Whitehead visited Guardsmen on duty Tuesday in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis. Just over 3,000 service members from the Minnesota National Guard are supporting security efforts for Operation Safety Net. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 15:03
    Photo ID: 6613317
    VIRIN: 210420-Z-OX391-0004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN CENTER, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division leadership visits troops during Operation Safety Net [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sebastian Nemec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division
    Minnesota National Guard
    Operation Safety Net

