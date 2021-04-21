Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21

12th Combat Aviation Brigade Command Chief Warrant Officer Scott Slider pilots an AH-64D Apache while 7th ATC Commander, Brigadier General Christoper Norrie, fires the 30mm cannon during aerial gunnery tables at Grafenwoher Training Area on April 22, 2021.



“You can’t believe the power of that aircraft,” said Brig. Gen. Norrie.



Non-Apache crew members sometimes participate in these flights to gain a better understanding of the employment and capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham; color saturation has been modified for visual effect)

