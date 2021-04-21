Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.21.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade Command Chief Warrant Officer Scott Slider pilots an AH-64D Apache while 7th ATC Commander, Brigadier General Christoper Norrie, fires the 30mm cannon during aerial gunnery tables at Grafenwoher Training Area on April 22, 2021.

    “You can’t believe the power of that aircraft,” said Brig. Gen. Norrie.

    Non-Apache crew members sometimes participate in these flights to gain a better understanding of the employment and capabilities of the aircraft. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial gunnery prepares 12th CAB for Defender Europe 21 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

