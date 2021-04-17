Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider, a pavement, maintenance and construction equipment superintendent, for the 200th RED HORSE, Camp Perry, Ohio, was awarded Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Air National Guard. He is the first 200th RED HORSE member to win the national level competition.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Molly Teegarden)

