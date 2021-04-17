Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Air National Guard [Image 3 of 3]

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Molly Teegarden 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider, a pavement, maintenance and construction equipment superintendent, for the 200th RED HORSE, Camp Perry, Ohio, was awarded Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Air National Guard. He is the first 200th RED HORSE member to win the national level competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 14:59
    Photo ID: 6613390
    VIRIN: 210417-F-HU144-281
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Air National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Molly Teegarden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio National Guard member named 'Airman of the Year' at National Level

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    200th RED HORSE
    Airman of the Year

