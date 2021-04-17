Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider, a pavement, maintenance and construction equipment superintendent, for the 200th RED HORSE, Camp Perry, Ohio, was awarded Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Air National Guard. He is the first 200th RED HORSE member to win the national level competition.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 14:59
|Photo ID:
|6613390
|VIRIN:
|210417-F-HU144-281
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Air National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Molly Teegarden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio National Guard member named 'Airman of the Year' at National Level
LEAVE A COMMENT