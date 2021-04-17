Senior Master Sgt. Mark Schneider, a pavement, maintenance and construction equipment superintendent, for the 200th RED HORSE, Camp Perry, Ohio, was awarded Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the Air National Guard. He is the first 200th RED HORSE member to win the national level competition.

